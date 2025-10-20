KC Venugopal tightens grip as new power axis redraws group equations in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After playing a decisive role in Youth Congress and Congress reorganisations, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is set to become active in state politics during the local body elections. He is also likely to lead the party and front in the 2026 assembly election.
According to KC loyalists, the recent developments have cemented his position as an unquestionable leader.
The new axis of power involving KC and Shafi Parambil after the latter parted ways with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, helped Venugopal form the KC group. KPCC working president A P Anil Kumar has been working as KC’s ‘group manager’ enabling his smooth re-entry into Kerala politics.
The recent appointment of KPCC office-bearers underlines the absolute control exercised by the new axis of power. The rejig saw the induction of 16 general secretaries, two vice-presidents, three working presidents, many political affairs committee members besides wresting control of the Youth Congress which is essential to keep Venugopal in firm control of the party state unit.
For the first time, KC has tightened his grip on the Congress parliamentary party too. Of the 22 party MLAs, 6 are now loyal to KC, while Chennithala has 5, ‘A’ group has 3, and Satheesan 2. Two MLAs have taken an independent position.
Venugopal, according to party insiders, took a cautious step in the reorganisation.
“He has taken care of A group’s many demands. Proposals put forward by K Sudhakaran and Ramesh Chennithala were also considered to a certain degree. That was his game plan. No one is complaining that it is a jumbo list,” a senior leader said. The party leaders further highlighted that the CM aspirants, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, have been forced to accept the political reality.
The new axis of power has considerably weakened ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups’ aspirations as several leaders and MLAs have deserted both camps. However, the greatest challenge the KC group expects is from a joint fight back led by ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups.
“KC’s move was both secretive and calculated,” a senior leader once close to KC remarked.
“At first, he emerged as a high command leader whom anyone can approach. Then he waited for an opportunity to make group politics turn worse. As the existing balance of power shifted, he acted to consolidate his position,” he said.
However, there are apprehensions in the party that by transforming himself into a group leader from the level of an influential leader in the high command, K C Venugopal has lost the trust and confidence bestowed on him by leaders and workers.