KC Venugopal tightens grip as new power axis redraws group equations in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After playing a decisive role in Youth Congress and Congress reorganisations, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is set to become active in state politics during the local body elections. He is also likely to lead the party and front in the 2026 assembly election.

According to KC loyalists, the recent developments have cemented his position as an unquestionable leader.

The new axis of power involving KC and Shafi Parambil after the latter parted ways with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, helped Venugopal form the KC group. KPCC working president A P Anil Kumar has been working as KC’s ‘group manager’ enabling his smooth re-entry into Kerala politics.

The recent appointment of KPCC office-bearers underlines the absolute control exercised by the new axis of power. The rejig saw the induction of 16 general secretaries, two vice-presidents, three working presidents, many political affairs committee members besides wresting control of the Youth Congress which is essential to keep Venugopal in firm control of the party state unit.

For the first time, KC has tightened his grip on the Congress parliamentary party too. Of the 22 party MLAs, 6 are now loyal to KC, while Chennithala has 5, ‘A’ group has 3, and Satheesan 2. Two MLAs have taken an independent position.