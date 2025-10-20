Reorganisation not based on opinion of Church: KPCC president Sunny Joseph

KOZHIKODE: Congress state president Sunny Joseph has said that party reorganisation is not carried out on the basis of opinion of any Church.
Addressing reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday, he also said that he was unaware of the resentment aired by the Orthodox Church over the reorganisation.
“The reorganisation has been carried out after a long time. I’m not claiming 100% satisfaction. They may be people who wanted party positions. Congress is a big democratic party and all issues will be sorted out,” Sunny told reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Latin Catholic Church too has publicly voiced resentment over a lack of representation for the community in the Congress party.
Bishop of Kannur Alex Vadakumthala raised the issue in the presence of the Congress state president at an event organised by the Latin Catholic Association here.
“I came to know about the revamp of the KPCC. I understand there are three members from the Latin Catholic community in the state committee. And none from this part of the state. I’m raising the issue in the presence of KPCC president,” Bishop Vadakumthala said.
‘Govt vitiated hijab situation’
Congress state president said that the issue over hijab at St Rita’s School in Palluruthy, in Kochi, had been amicably resolved and that it was the government that tried to vitiate the situation.’
He also wanted to know whether the CPI would stick to its stand on the PM SHRI issue.
“It is not enough to issue statements in the media. The party should air its view in the government and in the LDF,” Sunny said.