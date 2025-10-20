Reorganisation not based on opinion of Church: KPCC president Sunny Joseph

KOZHIKODE: Congress state president Sunny Joseph has said that party reorganisation is not carried out on the basis of opinion of any Church.

Addressing reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday, he also said that he was unaware of the resentment aired by the Orthodox Church over the reorganisation.

“The reorganisation has been carried out after a long time. I’m not claiming 100% satisfaction. They may be people who wanted party positions. Congress is a big democratic party and all issues will be sorted out,” Sunny told reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Latin Catholic Church too has publicly voiced resentment over a lack of representation for the community in the Congress party.

Bishop of Kannur Alex Vadakumthala raised the issue in the presence of the Congress state president at an event organised by the Latin Catholic Association here.