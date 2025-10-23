Row erupts over President’s chopper getting stuck at newly laid helipad

PATHANAMTHITTA: An incident involving President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter during her visit to Sabarimala on Wednesday morning has triggered a political and administrative row, after visuals showed the helicopter being manually moved by security and fire personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium Ground in Pramadom.
The wheels of the Indian Air Force helicopter reportedly sank slightly by less than half an inch into the freshly laid concrete surface of the temporary helipad moments after the President safely disembarked around 8.30am. Officials later pushed and repositioned the aircraft to firmer ground. Authorities clarified there was no security lapse or danger to the President.
District Collector S Prem Krishnan said the sinking of the surface was “barely half an inch” deep and occurred because the helicopter landed slightly behind the marked ‘H’ zone on newly laid concrete. “If there had been any safety concern, the helicopter would not have been cleared for take-off from the same spot later,” he said, dismissing speculation of a major fault.
The helipad had been prepared overnight after a last-minute decision to divert the President’s helicopter from Nilakkal to Pramadom due to inclement weather in the hill region. The concrete surface, poured only hours before the landing, had not fully set when the helicopter touched down, sources said.
Rejecting claims of a security lapse, Pathanamthitta MLA K U Jenish Kumar said the helicopter was moved slightly at the pilot’s request as part of routine procedure.
“This is an area cleared by the NSG and other security agencies. No mishap occurred, and it is unfair to sensationalise the issue,” he said. He added that the overnight helipad construction was carried out under tight supervision and met all necessary safety norms.
The incident, however, drew sharp public attention after visuals circulated online showing personnel manually pushing the helicopter. Police later cleared reporters from the area citing security protocols.
Officials reiterated that the President’s visit proceeded as scheduled, with no delay or technical issue affecting the onward journey. After receiving the traditional welcome from state and district officials, the President left for Sabarimala to perform the Irumudikettu ritual and offer prayers at the hill shrine.