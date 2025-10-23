Row erupts over President’s chopper getting stuck at newly laid helipad

PATHANAMTHITTA: An incident involving President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter during her visit to Sabarimala on Wednesday morning has triggered a political and administrative row, after visuals showed the helicopter being manually moved by security and fire personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium Ground in Pramadom.

The wheels of the Indian Air Force helicopter reportedly sank slightly by less than half an inch into the freshly laid concrete surface of the temporary helipad moments after the President safely disembarked around 8.30am. Officials later pushed and repositioned the aircraft to firmer ground. Authorities clarified there was no security lapse or danger to the President.

District Collector S Prem Krishnan said the sinking of the surface was “barely half an inch” deep and occurred because the helicopter landed slightly behind the marked ‘H’ zone on newly laid concrete. “If there had been any safety concern, the helicopter would not have been cleared for take-off from the same spot later,” he said, dismissing speculation of a major fault.

The helipad had been prepared overnight after a last-minute decision to divert the President’s helicopter from Nilakkal to Pramadom due to inclement weather in the hill region. The concrete surface, poured only hours before the landing, had not fully set when the helicopter touched down, sources said.