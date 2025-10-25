Messi, Argentina’s Kerala visit postponed as FIFA approval stuck, sponsors eye March 2026 window

KOCHI: The dream ended before kickoff. The Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, will not be coming to Kerala in November — breaking the hearts of millions of fans who had already started painting their streets in blue and white.

The confirmation came early Saturday when the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced its November schedule. "The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will travel to Spain in November for training and then move to Luanda for their only friendly against Angola on Friday the 14th," AFA said in a statement. "After the match, the delegation will return to Europe to continue training until November 18," it said.



The announcement officially ends weeks of speculation — and a year-long state-backed effort — to bring the world champions to Kochi. Since August, Kerala’s Sports Department and its commercial partner, Reporter Broadcasting Company, had been negotiating with AFA to host a high-profile friendly between Argentina and Australia at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. The match was to be held on November 17, preceded by Messi’s arrival on November 14 for fan events and roadshows.

Australia’s football federation also confirmed on Saturday that the Socceroos would play Venezuela and Colombia in the United States during the same FIFA window, removing any lingering doubt that Kerala was off their map.