Messi’s visit to Kerala: Conflicting views shadow the much-awaited Argentina–Australia match

For Kerala, Messi’s visit is not just a sporting event — it is a dream come true. The State, known for producing some of India’s finest footballers and one of its most passionate fan bases, sees this as a moment of pride and validation — a reminder that Kerala remains at the heart of Indian football’s emotional map.

According to Kerala Sports Minister’s office, preparations are in full swing.

“We are happy to welcome the Argentina and Australia football teams to Kochi for the friendly match on November 17,” said a senior official. “The Argentina team will arrive on November 15. However, we are not yet sure if Lionel Messi himself will be part of the squad. That decision rests with him,” the official added.

While confirming that a delegation led by the Kerala Sports Minister and the Sports Council Secretary travelled to Madrid last year to meet officials from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) and finalise the friendly match as a pre-World Cup engagement at the government cost -- the trip costed the state exchequer around Rs 13 lakh including travel and accommodation expenses, the official sounded uncertain about Messi's participation.

State Preparation for the match

In the wake of recent stampedes at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the TVK political rally stampede in Karur, the State government is taking no chances. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya has been appointed to oversee all security arrangements. “We have conducted multiple high-level meetings,” the official said. “An IAS officer will be appointed as match coordinator, while the Chief Secretary will head the State-level committee. The District Collector will supervise coordination at the local level.”

Speaking to press persons, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya said, "The district administration and the police are also coordinating with other departments in case their services are required. We are trying to finish all required arrangements by the end of this month. We are expecting nearly 50,000 people at the stadium."

On the possibility of large crowds thronging the city to get a glimpse of Argentinian team members, Mr. Vimaladitya said a system would be put in place to ensure that only those who had bought tickets for the event would get near the stadium.

“Options to livestream the match on big screens at other grounds are being explored. Necessary arrangements will be made if a fans’ meet is organised,” he said.

He added that the strength of the required police force was yet to be finalised. “The force will be multiplied using technology such as CCTVs and drones. There will also be barricades,” he said.