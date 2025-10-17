Messi’s visit to Kerala: Conflicting views shadow the much-awaited Argentina–Australia match

CHENNAI: Once, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter famously called India the “sleeping giant” of world football — a country with immense potential waiting to be awakened. More than a decade later, that giant still sleeps. Indian football, weighed down by administrative confusion and poor results, stands at one of its lowest points in recent memory.
The men’s national team has failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 2019 and currently sits outside the top 120 in FIFA rankings. A nation once viewed as a land of promise now struggles to remain relevant in Asia’s fast-evolving football landscape.
Yet, a spark of hope has returned — from an unexpected corner of the footballing world. When Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team arrive in Kochi on November 15 to play a friendly match against Australia on November 17, it will feel as though that “sleeping giant” has been gently nudged awake. The excitement surrounding the event is unlike anything India has witnessed in years.
However, the much sought-after match that is expected to be a historical event not only in Kerala but in the whole nation with the presence of Lionel Messi is still not a sure-shot event as conflicting views are emerging from the sponsor firm and the state sports ministry.
In Kerala and West Bengal, football is more than a game — it is an identity. During every FIFA World Cup, places like Kochi, Malappuram, and Kozhikode transform into miniature versions of Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. Streets are decorated in the colours of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, and Germany, while massive cutouts of players like Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar tower over buildings.
For Kerala, Messi’s visit is not just a sporting event — it is a dream come true. The State, known for producing some of India’s finest footballers and one of its most passionate fan bases, sees this as a moment of pride and validation — a reminder that Kerala remains at the heart of Indian football’s emotional map.
According to Kerala Sports Minister’s office, preparations are in full swing.
“We are happy to welcome the Argentina and Australia football teams to Kochi for the friendly match on November 17,” said a senior official. “The Argentina team will arrive on November 15. However, we are not yet sure if Lionel Messi himself will be part of the squad. That decision rests with him,” the official added.
While confirming that a delegation led by the Kerala Sports Minister and the Sports Council Secretary travelled to Madrid last year to meet officials from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) and finalise the friendly match as a pre-World Cup engagement at the government cost -- the trip costed the state exchequer around Rs 13 lakh including travel and accommodation expenses, the official sounded uncertain about Messi's participation.
State Preparation for the match
In the wake of recent stampedes at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the TVK political rally stampede in Karur, the State government is taking no chances. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya has been appointed to oversee all security arrangements. “We have conducted multiple high-level meetings,” the official said. “An IAS officer will be appointed as match coordinator, while the Chief Secretary will head the State-level committee. The District Collector will supervise coordination at the local level.”
Speaking to press persons, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya said, "The district administration and the police are also coordinating with other departments in case their services are required. We are trying to finish all required arrangements by the end of this month. We are expecting nearly 50,000 people at the stadium."
On the possibility of large crowds thronging the city to get a glimpse of Argentinian team members, Mr. Vimaladitya said a system would be put in place to ensure that only those who had bought tickets for the event would get near the stadium.
“Options to livestream the match on big screens at other grounds are being explored. Necessary arrangements will be made if a fans’ meet is organised,” he said.
He added that the strength of the required police force was yet to be finalised. “The force will be multiplied using technology such as CCTVs and drones. There will also be barricades,” he said.
Organisers' promise “Argentina A team”
Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company — the official sponsor and organiser of the event — confirmed that the match will feature Argentina’s full-strength squad.
“We are bringing the Argentina A team, including Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, and Emiliano Martínez,” he said. “They will land in Kochi on November 15, and the match will take place on November 17.”
He added that while an open-bus parade through Kozhikode was initially planned, it had to be cancelled due to time constraints. “Instead, we are planning a fan meet with the team on November 18. The venue will be announced soon,” Augustine said.
“We believe this match will bring new energy to Indian football, which is going through a difficult phase. The national team has gone nearly two years without a competitive win and has fallen outside the top 120 in the world rankings. Economically, this tournament will also benefit Kerala by putting the State on the global football map,” he added.
Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium — the venue for the match — is undergoing a major renovation worth Rs 70 crore. The upgrades include new seating, improved floodlights, enhanced parking, upgraded security systems, and a temporary concourse meeting FIFA standards.
Officials dismissed reports suggesting that Argentina might skip the Kerala leg. “Those rumours are completely false,” Augustine said. “The match will go ahead as planned on November 17. We have received official confirmation from the Argentina Football Association.”
Addressing concerns about the stadium’s structural safety, officials said that a team from the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) inspected the venue and declared it fit to host an international fixture.
A senior media professional explained that the stadium, built in 1996 with a designed capacity of 55,000, has an expected structural lifespan of around 60–70 years — provided it is maintained properly. During the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, spectator capacity was restricted to 29,000 due to safety concerns raised by FIFA, and since then, Indian Super League matches have been limited to 30,000 spectators.
“For the Argentina-Australia match, authorities are preparing to accommodate around 60,000 spectators,” the media professional said. “However, given the expected crowd and the lack of multiple emergency exits in the 1996 design, organisers must ensure strict safety protocols to prevent any possible chaos or stampede.”
For Kerala, this is more than just a match — it is history in the making. A moment where fans, who have cheered for Argentina and Messi from thousands of kilometres away, will finally see their heroes in person.
As the “sleeping giant” stirs, even for one magical night in Kochi, Indian football may find a reason to dream again.