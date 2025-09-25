God's own country is leaving nothing to chance, transforming itself into GOAT’s own country.

Preparations are in full swing to welcome Lionel Messi and Co to Kerala, sources in the sports department said.

While there has been no official confirmation on who Argentina will face, officials have named Australia as the frontrunner for the eagerly awaited friendly in Kochi.

Sources in the know told The New Indian Express that while no formal agreement has been signed yet, Australia has shown their willingness to play.

“We want a team ranked within the top 25 in FIFA, and Australia fits that bill,” they said.

Australia currently sit at 25th in the rankings.

According to insiders, Messi, along with the Argentine national team, is expected to arrive in Kochi on November 15 and depart on November 18.

An official from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) recently visited to inspect the facilities, and the AFA has approved the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, which can host around 55,000 spectators.

Approximately Rs 1 crore has been allocated to ready the stadium’s turf ahead of Messi’s visit. Ticketing details, including sales and prices, will be revealed once the opponent is confirmed, but sources said bookings will be handled online.