Lionel Messi: An ode to the greatest ever to grace the pitch

The little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe has etched his name in football history as one of the Greatest of All Time. The crowning glory was when he silenced his critics and lifted the World Cup for Argentina at the age of 35.

Lionel Messi, the Barcelona legend had been to the mouth of abyss and conquered his final peak. But the journey was not devoid of pitfalls. In fact, it was the contrary, and him winning every trophy possible with Argentina is a story of hope, resilience and sheer will.

At the age of 13, Messi’s hope of being a professional footballer was shattered after he was diagnosed with “growth hormone deficiency”. However, he and his parents refused to give up, moving to Barcelona and slowly making his way up the ladder and proving himself as one of the best football players of all time. While his club career had been exceptional, his career with the National Team was filled with a lot of ups and downs, more downs than ups, until recently.