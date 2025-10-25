Sabarimala gold loss revealed due to us: TDB president claims

PATHANAMTHITTA: TDB president P S Prasanth on Saturday claimed that it was due to the Board's failure in informing the High Court about taking 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols' claddings for renovation that the loss of gold was revealed.

Speaking to reporters here, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president also said, "not a grain of Lord Ayyappa's gold should be lost'.

"There was a failure on the part of the TDB officials to inform the court and special Devaswom Commissioner about taking the claddings for gold-plating. But, that failure resulted in revealing the loss of gold from the shrine," Prasanth said.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing probe into the issue by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and said that he was confident they will recover the lost gold.

Regarding the allegations against the current Board from various quarters, including the Congress-led opposition, he said, "We have nothing to hide."