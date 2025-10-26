Messi project was messy from Day 1

KOCHI: The Messi project of the Kerala government was always a messy business. From the start, it was riddled with confusion, shifting sponsors, and half-baked plans that kept fans guessing whether Lionel Messi would ever set foot in the state.

It began last November, when Sports Minister V Abdurahiman grandly announced that Argentina would play an international exhibition match in Kerala. The event’s sponsorship was first handed to a faction of the All Kerala Gold & Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA), which proposed a bizarre “purchase-point ticketing system” through its Oloppo app — offering tickets in exchange for reward points on jewellery and consumer purchases. It never took off.

“It had to do with clearances for fund transfers from the Reserve Bank of India. Even though we tried, we could not get the required sanctions in time,” said Moidu Varamangalath, state working secretary of AKGSMA.

Following the setback, the project was handed over to the Reporter Broadcasting Company in December.

But even then, silence prevailed for months. When the Argentine Football Association (AFA) finally announced this August that its November window would be dedicated to Angola and India, hopes were revived -- albeit briefly. The match was first planned at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield Stadium, but the idea drew criticism since the cricket ground’s hard surface posed injury risk to players.