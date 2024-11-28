A Messi affair: Should Kerala focus on producing Blue Tigers rather than hosting the GOAT?

On November 20, Kerala’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman made an announcement that sent ripples of excitement through the footballing community across India. Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, will be visiting the state in 2025 with his World Cup-winning Argentina team.

Football fans across the country are eagerly waiting for a chance to see the “god of the game” in action. However, amid all the excitement, one cannot help but wonder: Is this truly necessary for the development of football in Kerala? Would it have long-term benefits for the sport in the country?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Argentine team's visit was a gesture to acknowledge the state’s deep love for football, and particularly for Messi, who has a massive fan following in the region.

Kerala is known for its vibrant football culture, and when Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory, celebrations erupted across the state.

But even fans are expressing disappointment with the decision.

"What good does it do for Indian football?" asked Somu P. Joseph, a football fan from Kochi.

"In my opinion, this won’t benefit football in the country. Even if Messi and Argentina come to play here, it won't generate the promotion and reach they’re hoping for. This will never help Indian football."

He also mentioned that if a private organiser rather than the government had taken the initiative, it might have been more effective

With the Kerala Assembly elections coming up in 2026, could the timing of the visit be about more than just football? "While there will always be those who argue, always be those who debate, and the debate can rage on if you like," as commentator Peter Drury once put it, that's not the topic here.

While there is no denying that such a high-profile event will draw attention to Kerala’s football culture and boost tourism, is this the best way to support the sport in the state? Or are there more sustainable, meaningful ways to nurture the sport rather than relying on an attention-grabbing spectacle?