A Messi affair: Should Kerala focus on producing Blue Tigers rather than hosting the GOAT?

On November 20, Kerala’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman made an announcement that sent ripples of excitement through the footballing community across India. Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, will be visiting the state in 2025 with his World Cup-winning Argentina team.
Football fans across the country are eagerly waiting for a chance to see the “god of the game” in action. However, amid all the excitement, one cannot help but wonder: Is this truly necessary for the development of football in Kerala? Would it have long-term benefits for the sport in the country?
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Argentine team's visit was a gesture to acknowledge the state’s deep love for football, and particularly for Messi, who has a massive fan following in the region.
Kerala is known for its vibrant football culture, and when Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory, celebrations erupted across the state.
But even fans are expressing disappointment with the decision.
"What good does it do for Indian football?" asked Somu P. Joseph, a football fan from Kochi.
"In my opinion, this won’t benefit football in the country. Even if Messi and Argentina come to play here, it won't generate the promotion and reach they’re hoping for. This will never help Indian football."
He also mentioned that if a private organiser rather than the government had taken the initiative, it might have been more effective
With the Kerala Assembly elections coming up in 2026, could the timing of the visit be about more than just football? "While there will always be those who argue, always be those who debate, and the debate can rage on if you like," as commentator Peter Drury once put it, that's not the topic here.
While there is no denying that such a high-profile event will draw attention to Kerala’s football culture and boost tourism, is this the best way to support the sport in the state? Or are there more sustainable, meaningful ways to nurture the sport rather than relying on an attention-grabbing spectacle?
The high cost of a short-term gain
It costs a huge amount of money to get Argentina to play one of these friendlies. Following the World Cup win, the Argentina Football Association charged a minimum of USD 5 million for every match, which is around Rs 42 crores.
The data according to The New York Times was from 2023 - considering the match will be held in 2025, the prices might well be above that estimate. This is without considering security and other necessary arrangements.
In a country where football is struggling to grow, this is a lot of money.
It is to be noted that Kerala currently has an outstanding public debt of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, with Rs 94,271.83 crore added between 2018 and 2023 according to the latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
While this is a significant investment, it raises a crucial question: Could that money be better spent on developing football infrastructure within Kerala, particularly at the grassroots level? For instance, improving local football fields and training facilities, and providing access to professional coaching for young players would have a much more lasting impact on the nation’s footballing future.
Given that the upcoming match will be a friendly, not a competitive game, and against an opponent that has yet to be determined, there’s little chance that Messi will be playing at 100 per cent. Even if he does play, it’s unlikely he’ll complete the full ninety minutes, as he’ll be cautious about avoiding injury while preparing for the 2026 World Cup - especially on a pitch that doesn’t meet optimal standards.
Investing in long-term football development could yield far greater benefits than a one-off event. Such funds could potentially create a space where future talents can thrive and compete at the highest levels, creating more players who could represent India on the global stage.
‘Messi varum ellam shariyakum’
“Messi varum ellam shariyakum (Messi will come, everything will be solved)” is what Mohun Bagan winger Ashique Kuruniyan, who plays for the national team, wrote on social media. In case this was lost in translation, the post is coated with heavy sarcasm. A not-so-subtle play on the state government’s tagline before the 2016 elections.
His post included newspaper clippings highlighting various sports-related issues, such as the Kerala athletes travelling to the National Games in Delhi in unreserved train compartments.
While Kuruniyan's comment might seem disrespectful, given that the most decorated player to ever grace the pitch is coming to ‘God’s Own Country’, it does reflect a broader concern. What purpose does Argentina playing in Kerala achieve?
Sure, watching a little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe, can certainly inspire young kids to dream of becoming professional players. But what happens to those dreams when these kids don't have access to the facilities they need to train and improve?
Kuruniyan’s frustration also stems from the same reason - the lack of proper training facilities in his home district of Malappuram. “We don't have a ground to practise on [properly] in Malappuram," he told Media One.
"We practise by renting out turfs and doing that does not help us at all. We can only do conditioning work there. When Stimac told me to work on some aspects of my game in the off-season, I wasn't able to because I didn't have a ground," he said.
Despite Malappuram being home to numerous footballing talents and several ISL players, Kuruniyan points out that there are only two stadiums in the district - and they are used exclusively for tournaments. He stressed the need "to improve our facilities, provide better sports fields, and give coaches and players more opportunities."
Kuruniyan’s statement highlighted the broader issue of inadequate sports infrastructure in Kerala. His stance has been supported by influential figures in Indian football, including former national team coach Igor Stimac and Kerala football legend IM Vijayan.
Stimac wrote on social media, “Well done, my son, that’s how we should help Indian football grow - not by paying big football countries to show up here for 90 minutes on the pitch. The time will come soon to play against them in the big tournaments.”
Vijayan, who heads the AIFF’s technical committee, agreed with the sentiment.
“The money should be used to develop football at the grassroots level, to build more football fields, and to create better opportunities for young players. This will allow us to produce more Indian internationals,” he said.
The Kaloor Stadium dilemma
Although the location of the upcoming match has not been confirmed, the Kaloor Stadium, home to Kerala Blasters FC, is considered the leading candidate.
The stadium, a hub of football passion in Kerala, is in urgent need of proper upkeep and regular upgrades.
Public concern heightened after a video went viral, showing the concrete stands shaking as fans of Kerala Blasters celebrated a goal. Filmed from the third tier of the East Stand, where the Blasters’ passionate fan group ‘Manjappada’ typically congregates, the video was widely described as “dangerous,” “shocking,” and “pathetic.”
The stadium suffers from poor and infrequent maintenance, which has contributed to its decline. Despite its opening in 1996, Kaloor Stadium has undergone only two renovations - one in 2000 and another in 2017.
While the venue has the capacity to host up to 72-80 international matches annually, it is primarily used for just 12-13 ISL games each season. For the rest of the year, the stadium remains largely unused, with its turf and infrastructure requiring constant maintenance.
In a city like Kochi, there is a severe lack of high-quality football grounds, hindering the development of young talent and the overall growth of the sport.
The struggles of local athletes
While the Kerala government is focused on hosting an international footballing spectacle, local athletes are facing much more pressing concerns.
The athletes in the Kerala Sports Council hostel are starving. Temporary staff and trainers have not been paid for over four months, and athletes are struggling to access basic necessities.
Recently, the staff and athletes went on strike under the banner, "There is money for Messi, but not for our hunger." They demanded the immediate release of funds for food.
This situation highlights the stark contrast between the government’s ability to allocate large sums of money for high-profile events and its failure to address the basic needs of local athletes.
According to a report by Manorama Online, the government has not provided the necessary funds to purchase food for the hostel since the start of the current academic year.
Meanwhile, the warden, who is responsible for managing food supplies, has also not been paid and is reportedly hiding from money lenders.
The bigger picture
Kuruniyan’s criticism rings true especially when viewed in the context of India’s current football standing.
The Blue Tigers are ranked outside the top 100 in the world, while the Indian Super League (ISL) is witnessing a decline in viewership and attendance. The interest in the I-League is also waning.
It is clear that football in India - particularly at the grassroots level - has a long way to go before it can compete with the likes of Argentina or other footballing powerhouses.
Sports Minister Abdurahiman has stated that the cost of hosting the event will be borne by Kerala’s traders and that it will be organised under the supervision of the state government.
While this may reduce the financial burden on the state’s budget, the question remains: If the goal is truly to “develop Indian football,” shouldn’t this money be invested in more tangible, long-lasting initiatives that will have a real impact on the sport’s future?
As Kerala prepares for Messi’s visit, it’s important to step back and consider the bigger picture. Hosting a global football icon is undoubtedly exciting, but is it a priority?
Kerala’s footballing future has to be built on real and sustainable foundations, not fleeting moments of publicity.
As Kuruniyan aptly put it, “I would love to see Lionel Messi play a football match in India. However, I would rather see kids from my state playing for the national team.”