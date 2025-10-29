PM SHRI standoff intensifies, but CPI unlikely to escalate matters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI leadership, which has taken an uncharacteristically belligerent posture over the Left government signing the PM SHRI agreement with the Centre, has been fighting a desperate battle to regain its pride within the front.

Even as an agitated CPI leadership decided to ‘explore all possible options the leadership is not in favour of the party taking any extreme positions like parting ways with the Left front. Moreover the party doesn’t want to escalate the issue further due to limited options.

On the other hand, with back-to-back elections coming up, the CPM doesn’t want the matter to continue in this vein. The CPM is looking at the possibility of slow pedaling implementation of the project or freezing the MoU for the time being. The party feels that it would pacify the CPI for the time being, hoping for a consensus within the LDF later.

“The education minister has referred the matter to the party. Since it came up before the cabinet twice, signing it without keeping them in the loop could have been avoided.

The government can now write to the Centre saying that since it’s a policy matter, some more time is needed for implementation,” said a senior CPM leader.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making it clear that the state cannot withdraw from the project, the CPI wants the government to look at possible legal and political options.