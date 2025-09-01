Amid row, NHAI gives nod for toll hike at Paliyekkara

KOCHI: Amid raging debates over collection of toll when passage remains uncomfortable for motorists, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has granted in-principle approval for a toll hike at the Paliyekkara plaza on the Thrissur-Ernakulam section of NH 544, which is likely to take effect from September 10.

While toll collection remains suspended after a High Court order, a senior NHAI official said the concessionaire can implement the increased rates once the judicial clearance is obtained.

“We haven’t hiked the toll as such because the court has suspended it. What we did was to start the procedure by publishing a newspaper notice (of the toll hike). We’ve clearly written in the notice that the same is subject to court order. The toll fee at Paliyekkara plaza is hiked by a marginal amount every year around September. If the court extends the suspension again, no toll will be collected,” a senior official with the NHAI’s Palakkad Project Implementation Unit (PIU) told TNIE.

Should the court give the nod to resume toll collection, commuters will be forced to pay an additional Rs 5 to Rs 15 for one-way passage.

While NHAI has termed the toll hike as a “routine annual exercise”, with the paper publication, it has in effect given the concessionaire — Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited — the nod to collect toll in line with the increased rates on the resumption of toll collection.

Earlier, the HC had suspended toll collection at Paliyekkara till August 26 based on a plea, citing heavy congestion and “contract violations” on the part of NHAI which commenced construction of new underpasses “without making any alternative arrangements”.