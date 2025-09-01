Wayanad tunnel a gateway to progress: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE: In the picturesque village of Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the construction of the Wayanad tunnel road project, a long-awaited infrastructure initiative poised to revolutionise connectivity between Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

It was a day history would remember, when a decades-old dream began to take solid form. The ceremony, held at the St Mary’s UP School ground, marks the beginning of a project set to become the country’s largest twin-tunnel road and a vital alternative to the congested Thamarassery Ghat Road.

A crowd, vibrant and diverse, had gathered at the venue. Among the onlookers was 70-year-old Thomas, a spice farmer from Kalladi in Wayanad. For him, the Thamarassery Ghat Road has been a story of struggle — of hours-long traffic jams and of harrowing journeys during medical emergencies.

There were farmers who spent lifetimes navigating treacherous mountain passes, young entrepreneurs whose ambitions were tethered to the whims of the winding Thamarassery ‘churam’, and families who simply longed for a safer, quicker connection to their relatives.

The chief minister spoke of the tunnel road not as mere asphalt and concrete but as a lifeline.

“This is more than a tunnel, it is a gateway,” Pinarayi declared, his voice resonating with conviction.

“A gateway to progress, to prosperity, and to a safer future.”

He then announced the specifics of the dream project.