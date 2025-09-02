C K Janu slams BJP for ignoring concerns of tribal communities

KALPETTA: The BJP-led NDA government has failed to deliver on its promises to tribal communities, Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) founder C K Janu told TNIE, explaining the reasons behind her party’s exit from the NDA last week.

“I was personally against the BJP’s ideology. After joining the NDA, I faced severe criticism and was labelled a BJP leader. Yet, I remained with the alliance for the sake of my community. When we joined the NDA in 2016, the BJP promised several projects for tribal people. In the last nine years, none of them have been implemented,” Janu said.

She pointed out that Article 244 of the Constitution provides for a special administrative system in ‘scheduled areas’ and ‘tribal areas’.

“The implementation of this provision in every state was our major demand while joining the alliance. We even submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. But nothing happened. Later, we requested housing and livelihood projects for tribal people, but even those demands were rejected without any concern,” she said.

According to Janu, political neglect of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been longstanding.

“I decided to align with the NDA as a political move for the benefit of my community. I didn’t want to join any party, which is why I floated the JRP. Since it is the NDA that rules at the Centre, I expected them to ensure a better future for tribal community. As a party, we were always sidelined,” she added.