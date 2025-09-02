Kerala to get second animal hospice centre for big cats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the forest fringes across Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki and northern districts reporting instances of tigers straying into villages, preying on livestock, and occasionally attacking humans, the state is all set to establish its second animal hospice centre for big cats.

The centre, designed to house and rehabilitate eight tigers or leopards, is part of the state’s efforts to address the growing challenge of human-wildlife conflict. Kerala is home to around 215 of the country’s 3,700 tigers.

At present, Kerala has a single facility for big cats at Kuppady in Wayanad, established in 2021, with space for accommodating seven animals. The project, estimated at Rs 1.58 crore and funded by KIIFB, is coming up near the Peruvannamoozhy forest range in Kozhikode district.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests J Justin Mohan told TNIE that old or injured tigers, especially those that have lost their canine teeth or hunting ability, often stray into human settlements in search of easy prey. “Such animals cannot be released back into the wild immediately as they are likely to return to human habitations.

A hospice with palliative care is necessary for their wellbeing. Once treated and rehabilitated, those fit for survival in the wild can be released back into forests,” said Justin Mohan.

According to officials, shrinking prey bases within forests, habitat disturbances, and in some cases, injuries or old age drive the animals to human habitats.