Keep CM away from VC selection in KTU, DUK: Governor petitions SC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of the chief minister from the process of selection of vice chancellors in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University Kerala (DUK). The governor pointed out that neither of the two universities envisioned any role for the CM in the VC selection process.
The modification petition filed by the governor also urged that the selection committee should be directed to submit names of VC probables to the Chancellor (Governor) instead of the CM.
The names shall be arranged in their alphabetical order and the prerogative to select the VC should rest with the Chancellor, the petition urged.
The governor has also sought the inclusion of a nominee of the UGC in the search committee for VC selection. On August 18, the Supreme Court had appointed Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia (retired judge) as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee to shortlist names for regular VC appointments in the two universities.
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has termed the governor’s move as ‘unfortunate.’ Stating that the government had no intention of turning universities into arenas of disputes, she urged that all issues should be resolved in a conciliatory manner. “The demand to keep the CM away from the (VC selection) process is immature and baseless,” she added.