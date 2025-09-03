Keep CM away from VC selection in KTU, DUK: Governor petitions SC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of the chief minister from the process of selection of vice chancellors in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University Kerala (DUK). The governor pointed out that neither of the two universities envisioned any role for the CM in the VC selection process.

The modification petition filed by the governor also urged that the selection committee should be directed to submit names of VC probables to the Chancellor (Governor) instead of the CM.

The names shall be arranged in their alphabetical order and the prerogative to select the VC should rest with the Chancellor, the petition urged.