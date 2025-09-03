Promising fair deal, ‘Chittur Matta’ rice set to hit market

PALAKKAD: From the paddy fields of Chittur, a fresh brand of rice is all set to reach household kitchens with the promise of taste and health and ensuring a fair deal for farmers. Chittur Matta, the new label being launched by the Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality, is designed to bring farmers closer to consumers while ensuring benefit for both the sides.

“Unlike heavily polished varieties, Chittur Matta will retain part of its natural husk, giving consumers healthier, more nutritious rice,” said K L Kavitha, chairperson, Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality, while talking to TNIE.

Farmers who supply paddy directly will receive assured returns, with a starting price of Rs 30 per kilogram for dried paddy. By cutting out middlemen, the project ensures a larger share of profits goes to the farmers. At the same time, Kudumbashree collectives will take up processing, packaging, and distribution, creating a sustainable livelihood model.