Promising fair deal, ‘Chittur Matta’ rice set to hit market

PALAKKAD: From the paddy fields of Chittur, a fresh brand of rice is all set to reach household kitchens with the promise of taste and health and ensuring a fair deal for farmers. Chittur Matta, the new label being launched by the Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality, is designed to bring farmers closer to consumers while ensuring benefit for both the sides.
“Unlike heavily polished varieties, Chittur Matta will retain part of its natural husk, giving consumers healthier, more nutritious rice,” said K L Kavitha, chairperson, Chittur-Thathamangalam municipality, while talking to TNIE.
Farmers who supply paddy directly will receive assured returns, with a starting price of Rs 30 per kilogram for dried paddy. By cutting out middlemen, the project ensures a larger share of profits goes to the farmers. At the same time, Kudumbashree collectives will take up processing, packaging, and distribution, creating a sustainable livelihood model.
The new brand also promises affordability. Chittur Matta will be priced lower than other matta rice varieties in the open market, making it accessible to households.
The initiative is backed by the Padasekhara Samithi (paddy cultivators’ collective) and the Chittur Agriculture Improvement Society, which will support the rice brand at every stage. At first, the authorities will procure rice from farmers registered under the Chittur Krishi Bhavan. Two varieties will be introduced: a semi-polished red rice retaining high nutritional value and a partially husked matta rice that preserves its signature flavour and texture. With strong farmer participation, plans are already underway to expand the brand beyond Kerala to neighbouring states.
By rooting the project in fair trade and local empowerment, Chittur Matta is positioning itself as more than just a rice brand — it is a farmer-first movement that promises to reshape how food reaches our plates.