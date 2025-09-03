The Roys stand tall as Arundhati launches memoir from ‘home’

KOCHI: The illustrious daughter returned home. Truly. The international launch of prolific writer Arundhati Roy’s latest work, a memoir titled Mother Mary Comes To Me, held in Kochi was a moment the people of the southernmost state in India were eagerly awaiting. For this was the first time a book by the iconic writer was being launched from her home turf of Kerala, in front of her own people.

The crowd was made up of her kith and kin, friends, former students of Pallikoodam School in Kottayam, and renowned publishers from around the globe. “This is my home,” she said during the launch, an event where not just the author but the children of Mary Roy shone throughout.

However, in each breath, each exhale, and each strum of the guitar, and in every question, “Mrs Roy” stood tall, towering over the public on Tuesday evening. An inimitable presence, who went to the Supreme Court and won the right for Christian women to inherit ancestral property. She went on to build a school, Pallikoodam, in her village.

The grand launch, organised jointly by Penguin Random House and DC Books, was held at the St Teresa’s College auditorium and, coincidentally, the ‘Mother Mary’ hall. The memoir is about her revolutionary mother, Mrs Roy, the daughter-turned-writer and her beloved brother Lalit Roy, also known as LKC.

“Mrs Roy, our mother, emerges as a shining superstar in the book, who was both mother and father to us. Imagine a Booker Prize winner rebuked to the end, but Sue (Arundhati) would retaliate with a joke,” quipped Lalit, who recalled the tumultuous but special relationship he and his sister shared with Mrs Roy.