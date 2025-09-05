Congress demands dismissal of policemen after visuals show custodial assault on Youth Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With visuals of police brutality against a Youth Congress worker becoming public, the Congress leadership has demanded dismissal of the cops involved.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging dismissal of the policemen involved in the incident. In his letter, Satheesan alleged that the DIG has been trying to protect the cops.

Satheesan pointed out that the visuals of cops brutally torturing Youth Congress Chovvanur mandalam president Sujith are shocking.

“The action has brought shame to not just the police force, but the entire Kerala society. The Supreme Court has made it clear that custodial torture would amount to human rights violation. The five officials who are mainly involved in the torture are not even included in the list of accused. There were evident attempts to save the culprits. The Crime Detachment ACP’s report was kept in cold storage. Now the DIG himself is trying to save the accused. Had these visuals not been released through RTI, such brutality would not have come out,” said Satheesan.

The government should take immediate steps to dismiss the accused policemen from service and criminal cases should be registered against them, he added.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too demanded that the accused policemen should be expelled from service. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran wrote to the chief minister demanding appropriate punishment against the policemen. The senior leader demanded that Sujith be given due compensation.