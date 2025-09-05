Kerala police reviewing punishment of officers after CCTV confirms custodial assault on Youth Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Embarrassed after recently released CCTV visuals revealed the custodial assault of Youth Congress leader Sujith V S, the police department has started reviewing the punishment it meted out to the officers involved back then.

At the time, the department had barred the increment of then Kunnamkulam SI Nuhman and civil police officers Shashindran, Sandeep and Sajeevan for two years. Now, it is being deliberated whether the quantum of punishment was enough.

However, sources said since the department has already punished the officers, who have also been booked directly by the Kunnamkulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, some in the department feel invoking another punitive action would be tantamount to violating the rule of double jeopardy, meaning punishing someone for the same crime more than once.

Other than barring increment, demotion and removal from service are the other two punishments. However, the department is unlikely to initiate this as these are usually reserved for officers involved in grave offences.

“Even if they decide to review the punishment, the police have to resort to only such action that is legally maintainable,” said a senior officer. Sources said after initial deliberation, the state police chief will take a final call.