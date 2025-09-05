Kerala police reviewing punishment of officers after CCTV confirms custodial assault on Youth Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Embarrassed after recently released CCTV visuals revealed the custodial assault of Youth Congress leader Sujith V S, the police department has started reviewing the punishment it meted out to the officers involved back then.
At the time, the department had barred the increment of then Kunnamkulam SI Nuhman and civil police officers Shashindran, Sandeep and Sajeevan for two years. Now, it is being deliberated whether the quantum of punishment was enough.
However, sources said since the department has already punished the officers, who have also been booked directly by the Kunnamkulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, some in the department feel invoking another punitive action would be tantamount to violating the rule of double jeopardy, meaning punishing someone for the same crime more than once.
Other than barring increment, demotion and removal from service are the other two punishments. However, the department is unlikely to initiate this as these are usually reserved for officers involved in grave offences.
“Even if they decide to review the punishment, the police have to resort to only such action that is legally maintainable,” said a senior officer. Sources said after initial deliberation, the state police chief will take a final call.
YC slams police over alleged atrocity against its members & sportsman
After the video police personnel assaulting a Youth Congress worker emerged, YC state general secretary Dulquifil V P came out strongly against the authority, alleging severe police brutality against members of the organisation. He also alleged that the police are trying to suppress the complaint of a sportsman, who was falsely nabbed in a hawala money case and got injured in police custody in Kozhikode.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Dulquifil challenged the police to release the CCTV footage related to the assault on the sportsman, 21-year-old Adil P, questioning their credibility in handling the case. The incident in question occurred on May 2, when Adil, a student and a Wushu state champion who has represented Kerala at national competitions, was waiting at the SBI Meppayur branch to open a bank account.
According to reports, the police officials leading a squad operation arrested a person in connection with a hawala money transaction from the premises and also took Adil into custody without any evidence. Despite repeatedly asserting his innocence, Adil was allegedly beaten up in custody. However, no case has been registered against the officers involved.