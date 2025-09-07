Custodial torture: UDF warns of mass protests

PATHANAMTHITTA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for maintaining silence over the alleged custodial torture at the Kunnamkulam police station, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday warned that the UDF would launch stringent protests until strict action is taken against the officials involved.

“If the chief minister believes no action will be taken, let him say it openly, we will show him how we respond. Sujith was brutally assaulted, struck with a cane on his legs at least 15 times, and beaten mercilessly in places beyond the reach of cameras,” he said.

Meanwhile, former KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Saturday criticised Satheesan for attending the Onam feast hosted by the CM after the incident. In reply to a question by reporters whether he (Sudhakaran) would have attended it if invited, he said, “I would not have done that,” he said.