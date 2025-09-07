Four cops suspended over custodial torture in Thrissur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/THRISSUR: Four officers involved in the custodial torture of a Youth Congress leader at the Kunnamkulam police station have been suspended. The CCTV footage of the assault on YC Chovannur mandalam president V S Sujith in 2023 surfaced recently, triggering public outrage against the force.

A statement from the State Police Headquarters on Saturday said four officers — Nuhman, sub-inspector of Viyyur police station; Sandeep S, civil police officer at Mannuthy police station, and Sasidharan and Sajeevan K J, civil police officers at Thrissur Town East station — have been placed under suspension. The order was issued by North Zone IG Rajpal Meena on the basis of a report submitted by Thrissur Range DIG.

Meanwhile, Sujith said the officers should be dismissed from service and there will not be any compromise in his fight against injustice. “Nothing less than their expulsion can serve justice, considering the ordeal I went through,” Sujith said.

He also sought exemplary punishment for the officers after registering a case against them.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the UDF will continue its protest until the officers are removed from service and legal action is taken against them. “The five officers involved in the incident are criminals. The suspension is a ploy by the government,” he told reporters.

Sujith was brutally assaulted by the officers on April 6, 2023, after taking him into custody. According to reports, Sujith had intervened when police threatened his friends standing by the roadside, prompting the officers to take him to the station, where he was assaulted. The assault resulted in serious injuries to the victim, including hearing damage in one ear.