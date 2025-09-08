Satheesan slams Vellappally’s remarks

KOCHI: Under constant fire from Vellappally Natesan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan hit back on Sunday, saying it was public knowledge on whose behalf the SNDP supremo spoke.

“We all know on whose behalf he (Vellappally) regularly speaks. He insulted Muslims in Malappuram and Christians in Pala with his words, and then went on to claim he is a replica of Gurudeva. Please, do not insult Gurudeva,” Satheesan, who attended the SNDP Yogam programmes in Tripunithura and Paravoor, told reporters.

“SNDP is a great organisation. As a believer in the vision and philosophy of (Sree Narayana) Guru, I consider myself his follower. I will go wherever Guru’s ideals are upheld —there is no issue in that,” he said.

He said Sree Narayana Guru fought against hate campaigns, but unfortunately, such campaigns continue today. “I will remain in public life without allowing even a scratch on the ideals of the guru,” said Satheesan, while maintaining that he had no intention of engaging in a conflict with Vellappally.