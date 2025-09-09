Threats, deaths: Custodial torture charges against Kerala police take troubling routes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The case of Youth Congress leader Sujith V S has brought into sharp focus allegations of police brutality that keep surfacing across the state.

Sujith, from Kunnamkulam, was taken into custody on April 6, 2023, after he intervened when police questioned his friends who were standing roadside at night. When he resisted, officers allegedly assaulted him. He was later released on bail. In the months that followed, Sujith sought CCTV footage of the incident through RTI, only to be told it was unavailable. After a two-year battle, involving multiple appeals and intervention by the Information Commission, he finally secured the visuals, which were released recently.

Other incidents highlight a troubling pattern. On April 1, Gokul, 17, a tribal youth, was found dead inside Kalpetta police station. He had gone missing with a minor girl on March 23. Police raided their hamlet in Puthiyapady, seizing phones and threatening residents. The youths were taken into custody on March 31, and Gokul was found dead the next morning in the station’s toilet. Relatives recalled prior threats by police that he would never “see the outside world again”. Two officers were suspended, and the case was handed over to the CBI.