Threats, deaths: Custodial torture charges against Kerala police take troubling routes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The case of Youth Congress leader Sujith V S has brought into sharp focus allegations of police brutality that keep surfacing across the state.
Sujith, from Kunnamkulam, was taken into custody on April 6, 2023, after he intervened when police questioned his friends who were standing roadside at night. When he resisted, officers allegedly assaulted him. He was later released on bail. In the months that followed, Sujith sought CCTV footage of the incident through RTI, only to be told it was unavailable. After a two-year battle, involving multiple appeals and intervention by the Information Commission, he finally secured the visuals, which were released recently.
Other incidents highlight a troubling pattern. On April 1, Gokul, 17, a tribal youth, was found dead inside Kalpetta police station. He had gone missing with a minor girl on March 23. Police raided their hamlet in Puthiyapady, seizing phones and threatening residents. The youths were taken into custody on March 31, and Gokul was found dead the next morning in the station’s toilet. Relatives recalled prior threats by police that he would never “see the outside world again”. Two officers were suspended, and the case was handed over to the CBI.
In Kozhikode, Muhammed Musthafa alleged that he and his brother Muneef were assaulted inside Panniyankara station after he filmed police behaviour following a traffic accident. IUML leader Mamukkoya also claimed harassment and illegal detention by police, with little action taken despite video evidence. Police had come to resolve the issue regarding the land dispute in an orphanage, had detained him for an hour, beat him up and then released him.
Kasaragod and Kannur have had similar accounts. Sandeep, a BJP worker from Kasaragod, died in 2017 while being taken to a station, with his family alleging torture despite police citing cardiac arrest. Sandeep and his friends were arrested for drinking and causing ruckus. Following his death, the district BJP announced a hartal in Kasaragod and SI Ajeet Kumar was transferred to Armed Reserve.
In Kannur, Unais, 32, died in 2018 after returning from custody with severe injuries. Relatives claimed that he had been bedridden ever since the incident.Unais was taken into custody by Edakkad police on February 22 after unidentified persons set fire to his father-in-law’s bike. Though he was released the same evening, his brother alleged that he was unable to even stand when he returned home.
C P Prathyush from Chirakkuni alleged he was beaten in a station area on July 5, 2022, without CCTV coverage after objecting to police instruction to leave Thalassery pier at night. He was booked on charges of attacking police and obstructing duty. After being granted bail by Thalassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Prathyush said that he had been beaten by officers inside the station.
In Pathanamthitta, DYFI Adoor Town regional secretary Hashim Mohammed alleged he was framed and brutally beaten by Adoor police in March 2020. Despite multiple complaints, the police denied the allegations, claiming Hashim had a history of criminal cases.
K P Ouseph, a businessman used RTI to expose an alleged assault by officers at Peechi police station in Thrissur. The incident, which occurred on May 24, 2023, involved SI P M Ratheesh reportedly assaulting two hotel staff, Roni Johny and Lithin Philip.
The altercation followed a dispute between the hotel staff and two customers over food quality. Ouseph claims that after the staff reported the incident to the police, they were detained and assaulted at the station. He also alleges that a bribe of `5 lakh was demanded to withdraw the complaint, with `3 lakh purportedly intended for the officers involved.