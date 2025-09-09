Zero tolerance for custodial torture, says Kerala police chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smarting from revelations of custodial violence, the police department has decided to convene a meeting of senior officers by Thursday to deliberate on repercussions and to initiate action against erring cops. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the department has zero tolerance for custodial torture and a comprehensive plan will be rolled out soon to purge the force of the menace.
Even before the outrage over the custodial torture of a Youth Congress leader at the Kunnamkulam station had died down, CCTV footage of another police assault surfaced, this time at the Peechi station, putting the department on the defensive.
The police department acknowledged that the issue has serious ramifications as it has dented its image, but a section of senior officers are of the opinion that all allegations should not be taken at face value.
Nevertheless, each allegation that is supported by CCTV footage as evidence will be examined separately, said police sources. “The CCTV visuals from the stations during the period the custodial violence allegedly occurred will be scrutinised by the district police chiefs,” said a source.
2023 Peechi station assault: Police officer served showcause notice
“The intelligence wing is likely to be tasked with the responsibility of collecting additional details pertaining to the complaints,” said the source.
Speaking to TNIE, the state police chief said: “The bottom line is that there should not be any custodial torture. Regarding the acts that took place in the past, proper steps are being taken to address them. Apart from sensitising officers, we will enforce a vigilant monitoring of how the system functions.”
On the new allegations of custodial violence, Ravada said that “in some cases, there are differences of opinion”, indicating that the department is doubting the merit of some of the allegations. “We have to work with a fair amount of caution here,” he said. Regarding the new plan, the police chief did not provide more details, and added that he is monitoring the developments with utmost seriousness.
With local body polls round the corner, the state government is also keen to end the controversy, which has the potential to create an adverse impact.
Regarding the 2023 Peechi station incident, where restaurant workers were reportedly assaulted inside the station by then Station House Officer P V Ratheesh, the Intelligence wing had reported that the incident had taken place. In other incidents as well, the intelligence had alerted the state police. However, those reports were reportedly overlooked.
Meanwhile, Ratheesh, current SHO of the Kadavanthra police, has been served a showcause notice in connection with the custodial assault incident at the Peechi station. The notice issued by South Zone IG S Syamsundar directed Ratheesh to provide an explanation within 15 days. The recent development follows an inquiry by additional SP Sasidharan, which found Ratheesh guilty in the case.
“During the departmental inquiry, the charges against Ratheesh were proven. He has been asked to submit his explanation within 15 days. The station records have also been called for. Further action will be taken based on the officer’s reply. Strict disciplinary action are likely to follow,” Syamsundar told TNIE.
