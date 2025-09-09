Zero tolerance for custodial torture, says Kerala police chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smarting from revelations of custodial violence, the police department has decided to convene a meeting of senior officers by Thursday to deliberate on repercussions and to initiate action against erring cops. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the department has zero tolerance for custodial torture and a comprehensive plan will be rolled out soon to purge the force of the menace.

Even before the outrage over the custodial torture of a Youth Congress leader at the Kunnamkulam station had died down, CCTV footage of another police assault surfaced, this time at the Peechi station, putting the department on the defensive.

The police department acknowledged that the issue has serious ramifications as it has dented its image, but a section of senior officers are of the opinion that all allegations should not be taken at face value.

Nevertheless, each allegation that is supported by CCTV footage as evidence will be examined separately, said police sources. “The CCTV visuals from the stations during the period the custodial violence allegedly occurred will be scrutinised by the district police chiefs,” said a source.