Kerala University registrar's suspension to continue as V-C not keen on Syndicate meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Kerala High Court's direction to Vice Chancellor Dr Mohnanan Kunnumal to summon a university Syndicate meeting to deliberate on the suspension of Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar, the suspended official may have to wait for at least two more months for relief.

The Syndicate last met on September 2, and as per varsity rules, the Vice Chancellor must convene the next Syndicate meeting only after two months.

"A member of the Left-backed Syndicate had approached the police with a complaint that the V-C altered the minutes of the previous Syndicate meeting. The V-C is of the view that the next Syndicate meeetiing need to be convened only after the case is resolved and consensus prevails," said a source close to the Vice Chancellor.

On August 28, the High Court had upheld the authority of the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to chair meetings of the Syndicate and endorse its decisions, TNIE had then reported that the verdict would have a bearing on Anil Kumar's case.

In the recent judgement, the High Court criticsed the manner in which the Kerala University Syndicate held a meeting, after it was called off by the Vice Chancellor, to 'revoke" Anil Kumar's suspension. The court underscored that such meetings can lead to "several mischievous situations".