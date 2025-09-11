No formal complaint: CB probe against Rahul Mamkootathil stuck

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil may end up becoming an exercise in futility as none of the victims have come forward with formal complaints against the Palakkad MLA.

Two weeks after it launched a probe against the MLA for alleged sexual harassment, the special investigation team (SIT) has failed to record the victim’s statement.

Though the SIT was slated to meet her this week to record her statements, it was postponed after she sought time citing the need for psychological therapy to overcome mental trauma, sources said.

The crime branch is looking into nearly a dozen third-party complaints accusing Rahul of sexual abuse. However, with none of the alleged victims opting to take the legal route, the SIT is facing an uphill task.

“The sleuths will not be able to file a chargesheet if the victims do not lodge complaints with the police,” said a source. Lawyer J Sandhya, a social and women’s rights activist, agreed.

“It’s the victim (in the primary sexual harassment case) who should speak about her ordeal. Without the victim’s complaint, the case cannot proceed,” she said.