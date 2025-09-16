Cracks within Congress leadership after Rahul Mamkootathil’s House visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Mamkootathil’s short-yet-damaging visit to the assembly on Monday has led to a virtual divide within the Congress leadership. While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is evidently unhappy with the tainted MLA’s move, the state leadership, especially the three working presidents who are fast emerging as a new power centre, is not. Meanwhile, Rahul seems to be going all out in a win-or-lose battle to reclaim his lost glory within the party.

The KPCC-DCC office-bearers meet, held hours after the assembly adjourned for the day, witnessed sharp criticism against the leadership over lack of clarity in its stance on the entire episode.

Rahul’s mentor Shafi Parambil, who is also a working president, was conspicuously absent. Satheesan chose to remain silent on the issue at the meet, apparently to express his protest over some senior leaders favouring the tainted MLA.

K Muraleedharan and V T Balram raised the issue as they severely criticised Youth Congress district president Nemon Shajeer, who had accompanied Rahul to the assembly. Balram asked how the party can defend this on social media. He was also unsparing in his criticism of senior leaders who “openly take contradictory positions on the issue”.

Though KPCC president Sunny Joseph tried to explain his response to media queries earlier in the day, Balram refused to buy the argument. He pointed out a lack of clarity in what Sunny said. The party should’ve openly distanced itself from Rahul. Though the party has taken action, there’s a lot more do, he said. To which, many pointed out that Rahul shouldn’t have attended the assembly on Monday.