Cracks within Congress leadership after Rahul Mamkootathil’s House visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Mamkootathil’s short-yet-damaging visit to the assembly on Monday has led to a virtual divide within the Congress leadership. While Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan is evidently unhappy with the tainted MLA’s move, the state leadership, especially the three working presidents who are fast emerging as a new power centre, is not. Meanwhile, Rahul seems to be going all out in a win-or-lose battle to reclaim his lost glory within the party.
The KPCC-DCC office-bearers meet, held hours after the assembly adjourned for the day, witnessed sharp criticism against the leadership over lack of clarity in its stance on the entire episode.
Rahul’s mentor Shafi Parambil, who is also a working president, was conspicuously absent. Satheesan chose to remain silent on the issue at the meet, apparently to express his protest over some senior leaders favouring the tainted MLA.
K Muraleedharan and V T Balram raised the issue as they severely criticised Youth Congress district president Nemon Shajeer, who had accompanied Rahul to the assembly. Balram asked how the party can defend this on social media. He was also unsparing in his criticism of senior leaders who “openly take contradictory positions on the issue”.
Though KPCC president Sunny Joseph tried to explain his response to media queries earlier in the day, Balram refused to buy the argument. He pointed out a lack of clarity in what Sunny said. The party should’ve openly distanced itself from Rahul. Though the party has taken action, there’s a lot more do, he said. To which, many pointed out that Rahul shouldn’t have attended the assembly on Monday.
“Obviously, Rahul’s presence in the House will take the sting out of UDF attempts to corner the LDF government over key issues like police atrocities. Now the focus has shifted to Rahul. In short, his visit to the assembly today will only help the CPM. That’s why Satheesan was not keen on him attending the session,” said sources.
Muraleedharan launched a scathing attack on the cyber attacks against senior leaders, including Satheesan. A five-member team led by Balram, and comprising M Liju, Deepthi Mary Varghese, Pazhakulam Madhu and P M Niyas, has been formed to come up with a report on cyber bullying. The team will also probe whether party digital media cell played any role in the cyber attacks.
Though Satheesan stood more or less isolated in the party, Rahul’s assembly visit drew criticism from the opposite camp too. “When action was taken (against Rahul), none of the senior leaders opposed. How can they back Rahul now? When it comes to such issues the KPCC president seems more or less ineffective, while the three working presidents run the show,” said a leader, on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, sources said Rahul attended the session with the silent nod from a few leaders. He is making a calculated move to win back his previous position in the party. Though he tried to meet AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Deepa Dasmunshi, the latter turned down the request. It’s not clear whether Rahul will continue to attend the assembly.