Comorbidities raise fatality risk in amoebic cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the number of amoebic meningoencephalitis cases continues to rise, an analysis of recent cases has found that individuals with comorbidities or weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to the disease.

The mortality rate is also highest among this group, according to the health department’s analysis. The victims include those already battling conditions such as tuberculosis, HIV, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, and more.

The state has reported 70 cases of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis and 19 deaths. This month alone, there have been 23 new cases and nine deaths.

“Amoeba is omnipresent. It attacks when we are weak. Most of the victims have some kind of comorbidity,” said a health department official. The official also mentioned that the department will conduct a detailed analysis of the deaths.