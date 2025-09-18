AK Antony doesn't deserve to be pardoned over Muthanga incident, says activist CK Janu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Democratic Party leader CK Janu has stated that Congress leader AK Antony does not deserve to be pardoned over the Muthanga incident.

While acknowledging that it is good that AK Antony has realised his mistake, CK Janu emphasised that what matters more than an apology is the issue of land for the people.

Former Chief Minister AK Antony had recently expressed regret over the Muthanga incident, marked by the police firing on the Adivasis at Muthanga in Wayanad on February 19, 2003. Speaking to the media, Janu pointed out that despite a promise to provide land to 283 families in Muthanga, a suitable plot has yet to be identified.

Janu also recounted the brutal treatment of the protesters during the incident. "A group of people was brutally beaten. Many were shot as if their legs were being amputated. Some are now unable to work and have health issues. The case regarding this incident is still ongoing, with no resolution so far,” she said.