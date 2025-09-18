AK Antony doesn't deserve to be pardoned over Muthanga incident, says activist CK Janu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Democratic Party leader CK Janu has stated that Congress leader AK Antony does not deserve to be pardoned over the Muthanga incident.
While acknowledging that it is good that AK Antony has realised his mistake, CK Janu emphasised that what matters more than an apology is the issue of land for the people.
Former Chief Minister AK Antony had recently expressed regret over the Muthanga incident, marked by the police firing on the Adivasis at Muthanga in Wayanad on February 19, 2003. Speaking to the media, Janu pointed out that despite a promise to provide land to 283 families in Muthanga, a suitable plot has yet to be identified.
Janu also recounted the brutal treatment of the protesters during the incident. "A group of people was brutally beaten. Many were shot as if their legs were being amputated. Some are now unable to work and have health issues. The case regarding this incident is still ongoing, with no resolution so far,” she said.
"During our month-long protest in huts, the government should have intervened to resolve the issue. However, there was no such intervention. There were several ways to solve the problem without resorting to violence. The police could have made mass arrests, and people would have been ready to face arrest. It is wrong to place the blame solely on Antony's government. All political parties at the time acted together," she added.
The original demand was for land to live on, and that issue remains unresolved. During the hut protest, a package was proposed to provide land to 283 families.
Although land was identified, many people still haven't been shown their plots. “These families continue to live in the same colony they were in before. A court case was filed, but when the central government was asked to provide the forest records, they only submitted a white paper application. The application was to classify the land as a forest. There are 12,000 acres of land in Muthanga, but it has not been officially declared a forest yet,” said Janu.