Thiruvananthapuram Medical College superintendent resigns amid equipment shortages delaying surgeries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Superintendent of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, Dr BS Sunil Kumar, has resigned amid complaints that surgeries in the hospital have been inordinately delayed due to lack of equipment.

Dr Sunil Kumar has reportedly given a letter to the Medical College Principal requesting that he be relieved of the duty of Superintendent as he cannot focus on his work as a doctor in the Neurology Department.

The resignation comes amid reports that the institution lacks proper medical infrastructure. The Medical College also reportedly owes crores of

rupees to contractors for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment.

Surgeries the Urology department of the Medical College Hospital were stalled for a day on Thursday due to a shortage of supplies. This was after

equipment suppliers insisted on the clearance of previous pending bills before resuming the supply.

After Head of the Department of Urology Haris Chirakkal exposed the equipment shortage in Medical College, the government had recently issued a directive that patients need not collect funds to purchase equipment in public hospitals.