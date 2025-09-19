An unhappy Antony steps in to set Congress agenda

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress veteran A K Antony’s first press conference in many years has sent shockwaves through the party, with his cryptic remark about revealing “some hard truths” opening a Pandora’s box of speculation. The former defence minister, who had not confronted reporters in a formal news conference in a long time, on Tuesday asked the Indira Bhavan staff to inform the media of his press conference. Though the staff urged him to hold the press meet a bit earlier, around 3 pm, he refused and asked them to make arrangements for a 5 pm presser. The move caught the party leadership by surprise.

Party insiders say Antony is unhappy with the Congress’ current performance both inside and outside the assembly and the manner in which its leadership is taking on the Pinarayi Vijayan government. “His statement that ‘there is no one here putting up a defence’ speaks a thousand words,” a Congress leader said.

“Antony was not used to responding politically, unless totally necessary. It was CPI leader E Chandrasekharan who had criticised the police action in Sivagiri and Muthanga, not the chief minister. Antony was directing his words at leaders of his own party.

He sought to know why they were not defending previous UDF governments when there was ample evidence in the form of inquiry reports validating decisions. Satheesan and former home ministers Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan did not utter a word in the House,” he said.

Once the person who set the UDF’s election agenda, Antony now appears to have triggered an agenda-setting debate within his own party.