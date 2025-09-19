Kochi to host Messi and Argentina in November football spectacle

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, in a Facebook post, called it a historic opportunity. “After a long wait, football lovers here will see Messi and his team in action. Kochi will receive them with unprecedented warmth, and the world will be watching,” he said, noting that the event could also help pitch Kochi as a global sports hub.

For Kerala, it will be more than just a football match. It will be a festival, a statement, and a long-awaited dream come true, said Rajeeve.



Messi last appeared in India in 2011, when Argentina faced Venezuela in Kolkata. Fourteen years later, Kerala is set to make its own mark on the world football map, with Kaloor stadium at the centre of the action. The match, tentatively fixed between November 10 and 18, will see tens of thousands of football crazy fans watching from the stands to see Messi in the Albiceleste colours.