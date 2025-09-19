Kochi to host Messi and Argentina in November football spectacle
KOCHI: The suspense is finally over. Kochi has been officially chosen as the venue for Lionel Messi and Argentina’s much-awaited visit to Kerala this November. The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, the state’s largest football arena, will stage the international friendly match, bringing the World Cup-winning squad before the state's passionate fans.
The decision settles weeks of speculation after Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield Stadium was first considered. But with the Karyavattom ground primarily used for cricket and carrying active pitches, doubts over its suitability persisted. Kaloor, on the other hand, is a FIFA-standard facility with a 40,000 seating capacity, the home ground of Kerala Blasters, and a venue that has already hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.
“Kochi is officially getting ready to host this festival,” confirmed GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai, adding that preparations at the stadium will begin immediately.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve, in a Facebook post, called it a historic opportunity. “After a long wait, football lovers here will see Messi and his team in action. Kochi will receive them with unprecedented warmth, and the world will be watching,” he said, noting that the event could also help pitch Kochi as a global sports hub.
For Kerala, it will be more than just a football match. It will be a festival, a statement, and a long-awaited dream come true, said Rajeeve.
Messi last appeared in India in 2011, when Argentina faced Venezuela in Kolkata. Fourteen years later, Kerala is set to make its own mark on the world football map, with Kaloor stadium at the centre of the action. The match, tentatively fixed between November 10 and 18, will see tens of thousands of football crazy fans watching from the stands to see Messi in the Albiceleste colours.