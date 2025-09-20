CM pitches for inclusive vision of Sabarimala; hits out at 'detractors' of Ayyappa Sangamam

The CM underlined that Sabarimala is a beacon of interfaith harmony. “The temple sings Harivarasanam, composed by an atheist Devarajan master and rendered by Yesudas, who was born as a Christian. Pilgrims pass through Vavar’s mosque, and many make offerings at the Arthunkal church before trekking uphill. Where else in the world do we find such confluence?” he asked.

Pinarayi emphasised that the government and the Devaswom Board are committed to upgrading facilities to make the pilgrimage safer and more accessible, without compromising on ecology. He said the Sabarimala Master Plan – prepared after years of deliberation – envisages ropeways, rail links, transit camps, sanitation and water projects, and eco-sensitive infrastructure across Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and traditional trekking routes.

The CM pointed out that from 2016-17 to 2025, the state has allocated over Rs 650 crore for temple modernisation and development across the Devaswom boards, besides over Rs 148 crore specifically for Sabarimala projects since 2011. “Claims that the government siphons temple funds are baseless. On the contrary, the state has extended substantial aid – including during the pandemic when TDB faced a crisis,” he said.

Rejecting propaganda over a so-called “minority conclave,” the CM said it was part of a larger set of 33 departmental seminars planned ahead of Kerala’s Platinum Jubilee in 2031. “Some pick one event out of context to mislead the people. Such narrow political motives will not succeed,” he added.

Highlighting the need to make Sabarimala as globally prominent as Madurai or Tirupati, Pinarayi said, “We must prepare for pilgrim numbers not just in 2030 but until 2050. Development must be scientific, environment-friendly, and rooted in tradition. This Sangamam is a platform to hear your suggestions and build a common vision.”

Concluding his address, the CM said the Sangamam is not merely a celebration but a roadmap for Sabarimala’s future. “We will move forward by embracing all views, uniting all voices, and preserving the temple’s heritage while making it globally accessible. I wish this congregation all success.”