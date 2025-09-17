SC refuses to interfere with Kerala HC order on Global Ayyappa Sangamam, directs to follow guidelines

The Kerala High Court had on Thursday, September 11 ordered the State and TDB to conduct of the 'Global Ayyappa Sangamam' event at Pamba and directed that the event does not affect the Sabarimala temple's sanctity or disrupt access for devotees visiting the temple in any way. It passed the direction after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the involvement of the State and the TDB in conducting the event. The petitioners raised concerns that temple funds may be used for the event, which could involve the participation of individuals opposing Sanatana Dharma.

Mahendrakumar in his appeal, accessed by TNIE, filed in the top court has sought a direction for staying the impugned order of 11.09.2025.

"Restrain the Respondents, their officers, agents, and assigns from proceeding with or conducting the proposed "Global Ayyappa Sangamam" scheduled for 20.09.2025, or from utilising temple funds, properties, or contributions in the name of the deity for any such purpose, pending the hearing and final disposal of this Special Leave Petition," said the plea of Mahendrakumar.

The impugned judgment of the HC travels far beyond the plain intent of Section 15A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, by reading into it powers that the Legislature never envisaged, Mahendrakumar said.

The plea condones active State sponsorship of a religious conclave and sanctions the potential misuse of temple trust property.

"These issues raise grave constitutional questions touching upon the very basic structure of the Constitution secularism as well as the fiduciary nature of temple property. The existence of such substantial questions of law of general public importance establishes a compelling prima facie case for interim relief," the plea added.

The balance of convenience also tilts decisively in favour of the petitioners. The Sangamam is conceived as a one-day event with overt political, cultural, and religious overtones, requiring large-scale mobilisation of resources and deployment of temple infrastructure.

"If permitted to proceed, it will irreversibly divert Devaswom funds, distort the character of the sacred pilgrimage, and compromise the ecology of the River Pampa. By contrast, if the event is deferred or stayed until this Court adjudicates the matter, no prejudice of comparable gravity will befall the Respondents. On the contrary, public interest, constitutional governance, and temple sanctity will be preserved," said the plea in the HC.