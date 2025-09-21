Cyber attack against K J Shine: SIT seeks details from Meta

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged cyber attacks and derogatory remarks against CPM leader K J Shine on Saturday sought details from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, regarding the accounts and individuals behind the posts. Sources with the Ernakulam rural police said that Meta is expected to provide the information soon.

“At the initial stage of the investigation, we blocked the circulation of the alleged content on social media and sought details from Meta on Friday. Since there was no response, we have now sent a follow-up request stressing the urgency of the matter,” said Munambam DySP S Jayakrishnan, who is leading the SIT.

Ernakulam rural cyber police said that the investigation into the social media campaign has been intensified. “We registered a case and recorded the complainant’s statement on Friday itself, in addition to freezing the circulation of the alleged content. The SIT also recorded the statement of Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan on Saturday,” he said.

Responding to the incident, Unnikrishnan said, “I filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, DGP, Ernakulam Rural SP, and Munambam DySP. I also appeared before the DySP to provide my statement regarding the complaint.” He added that all available pieces of evidence have been handed over to the police.

Sources with the Ernakulam rural police confirmed that, in addition to Unnikrishnan, CPM MLAs K J Maxi, P V Sreenijin, and Antony John also lodged complaints with District Police Chief M Hemalatha in connection with the incident.

Acting on Shine’s complaint to the Chief Minister and the Ernakulam rural police, the city cyber police registered the case on Friday. The FIR names C K Gopalakrishnan, a local Congress leader in North Paravoor, and K M Shahjahan as accused.