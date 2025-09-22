BJP bets big on ‘Meet the Leader’ help desk to widen base in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local body elections drawing closer, the BJP is banking on a new initiative it believes could be a game changer in Kerala politics – ‘Meet the Leader’ help desk. Launched on September 17 at the party’s state headquarters to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the initiative aims to bring Union ministers directly in touch with the public every Wednesday.

According to the plan, a Union minister will chair weekly sittings to hear petitions and address grievances. While some questioned the feasibility of such high-level participation, senior BJP leaders maintain it is both practical and necessary.

A few, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted the initiative is aimed not only at strengthening grassroots connections but also at easing controversies, including the row over Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi’s refusal to accept a grievance petition from an elderly man.

“We are confident of holding weekly sittings at the headquarters with Union ministers. When Home Minister Amit Shah himself could attend a ward committee office-bearers’ meeting here in July, there should be no doubts about the feasibility of bringing Union ministers to our initiative. We are certain this will succeed, and ‘Meet the Leader’ will be a game changer in connecting with the people,” a senior BJP leader said.

The party also sees ‘Meet the Leader’ as a strong counter to the state government’s file adalats.