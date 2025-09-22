Congress leader’s family alleges cyber attack

KOCHI: The family of Congress leader C K Gopalakrishnan, an accused in the case related to the cyber attack against CPM leader K J Shine, has lodged a complaint alleging severe cyber attacks by Left sympathisers.

Gopalakrishnan’s wife Sherley, along with her daughter-in-law, lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural SP, North Paravur police station and the Cyberdome on Sunday. In it, Sherley, a person with disabilities, alleged she was being portrayed in a derogatory manner on social media, with her photographs circulated along with sexually abusive remarks. Her complaint names several Left-affiliated cyber pages.

“We are reviewing the complaint. Appropriate action will be taken. No case has been registered so far,” said a source with Ernakulam Rural police.

Munambam DySP S Jayakrishnan, who is leading probe into the cyber attack and derogatory remarks against Shine, said the investigation was still in its initial stage.

Complaint against YC leader

CPM leader K J Shine on Sunday filed a separate complaint with the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police, accusing Youth Congress leader V S Sujith, a victim in the Kunnamkulam custodial torture case, of posting defamatory content about her on social media. “As of now, no case has been registered on the complaint,” said a source.