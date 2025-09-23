Actor Rajesh Keshav airlifted to Vellore for specialised neuro rehabilitation

KOCHI: Actor and anchor Rajesh Keshav, 47, was airlifted to a hospital in Vellore for “specialised neuro rehabilitation” on Monday after he was discharged from the private hospital in Kochi, where he was admitted on August 24 after collapsing at a city hotel.

“Actor Rajesh Keshav was discharged today. He had suffered a cardiac arrest, which was revived in the emergency department, followed by an emergency angioplasty. His recovery was closely managed by a multidisciplinary team. He has been shifted to another hospital for specialised rehabilitation,” read a medical bulletin from Lakeshore Hospital.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi on Facebook said his friend and colleague was taken in a specially-chartered air ambulance to Vellore. “Our beloved Rajesh is beginning yet another journey today. Together, we’ve travelled joyfully to many countries and countless places. But this time, the journey is from Kochi to Vellore Hospital,” he said.