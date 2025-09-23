Hit-and-run death: Parassala SHO’s anticipatory bail plea turned down

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional sessions court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a police inspector, who is accused of a hit-and-run incident resulting in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian near Kilimanoor on September 7.

The anticipatory bail plea of Parassala SHO P Anilkumar, who is currently under suspension, was turned down by the court observing that the officer has been charged under bailable sections. The charges levelled against the cop could invite maximum punishment of up to five years.

The officer in his bail plea said he was not aware of the accident as the vehicles that approached from the opposite direction did not dim their lights.

He also argued that he learnt about the accident death two days later from media.

The police, meanwhile, had countered this argument saying the officer was aware of the incident and he drove the car at high speed, resulting in the accident.