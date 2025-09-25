'How can you say you haven't seen the book?': Kerala HC slams PIL over cover of Arundhati Roy's memoir

In response, the publisher submitted a photograph of the back cover of the book, which includes a disclaimer stating: “Any depiction of smoking in this book is for representational purposes only. It does not promote or endorse tobacco use.” The publisher’s counsel also requested exemplary costs be imposed on the petitioner for filing the PIL without adequate research.

The court then asked why the existence of the disclaimer was not mentioned in the petition. The petitioner’s counsel admitted that the petitioner had only looked at the cover and had not reviewed the entire book.

The court’s order noted that the publisher had taken serious objection to the PIL being filed without proper research and without acknowledging the disclaimer clearly printed on the book. It questioned the maintainability of such a PIL and asked why this information had been withheld. Upon further inquiry as to whether the petitioner would instead approach the appropriate statutory authority, counsel stated that the petitioner intended to argue the matter on its merits.

The court also cautioned the petitioner’s counsel that the publisher had sought exemplary costs and adjourned the matter to 7 October.