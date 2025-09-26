Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court against customs seizure of luxury car

KOCHI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the customs department’s seizure of one of his high-end cars as part of Operation Numkhor. The actor also sought a directive for its release.

According to Dulquer, he had purchased a Land Rover Defender as a collector’s piece, having a passion for automobiles, and had invested considerable time and effort in ensuring that it was maintained in good condition and kept motorable. He contended that the seizure was carried out hastily, without proper enquiry or reference to any relevant material. The action, he alleged, was arbitrary, based merely on suspicion, and lacked any reasonable belief in respect of this particular vehicle.

He further submitted that the process of adjudication, including the hierarchy of appeals, is necessarily time-consuming. The Customs Department does not have the facilities to preserve the vehicle in safe custody with proper maintenance. As is the fate of most seized vehicles, it would end up condemned, losing all utility and relevance. By the time the proceedings conclude, the vehicle would be highly depreciated, stripped of utility, and effectively destroyed. In contrast, a vehicle kept in running condition, apart from normal wear and tear, would retain both relevance and commercial value. He emphasized that no public interest is served by allowing the car to deteriorate in custody.

Hence, he sought a directive to release the vehicle, while ensuring that both ownership and possession would remain with him and that the car would be produced before the authorities whenever required for legal purposes. Accordingly, the petitioner prayed for the release of the vehicle pending the proceedings arising from the seizure memo issued by the Customs Department.

Acting on specific intelligence input that high-value second-hand cars are being smuggled into the country through the Indo-Bhutan border, customs officials on Tuesday raided around 35 locations in the state, including the Kochi residences of film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.