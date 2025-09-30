Kerala Assembly adjourned amid opposition protest over death threats against Rahul Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday following a strong protest from the Opposition over the Speaker’s refusal to permit an adjournment motion to discuss the death threat made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a BJP leader.
Although the government had previously allowed discussions on four adjournment motions, Tuesday’s notice was rejected outright. Speaker A N Shamseer stated that the issue was neither urgent nor important enough to warrant an adjournment motion and suggested it could instead be brought up as a submission.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan vehemently objected to the Speaker’s characterisation of the matter as "trivial" and insisted it deserved to be raised in the House.
As the Assembly proceeded with other matters, the Opposition erupted in protest, raising slogans and hoisting a banner under the Speaker’s dais. They eventually staged a walkout, prompting the early adjournment of the House.
Satheesan accused the state government of shielding the BJP leader who made the death threat, alleging deliberate inaction despite the seriousness of the incident. He announced that the Congress would organise a statewide protest in response.
The controversy stems from remarks made by BJP leader Printu Mahadev, who issued a death threat against Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate on September 26. A police case was registered against him on September 29.