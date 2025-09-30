Kerala Assembly adjourned amid opposition protest over death threats against Rahul Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday following a strong protest from the Opposition over the Speaker’s refusal to permit an adjournment motion to discuss the death threat made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a BJP leader.

Although the government had previously allowed discussions on four adjournment motions, Tuesday’s notice was rejected outright. Speaker A N Shamseer stated that the issue was neither urgent nor important enough to warrant an adjournment motion and suggested it could instead be brought up as a submission.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan vehemently objected to the Speaker’s characterisation of the matter as "trivial" and insisted it deserved to be raised in the House.