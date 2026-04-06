‘Steps taken to declare Christians as micro-minority’: Sabu M Jacob

KOCHI: Though this is the first election after Twenty20 joined the NDA, the party has been allotted 20 seats, including some BJP strongholds. This has reportedly led to resentment within the BJP. How do you view this?

During the 2021 assembly election, Twenty20 contested in eight seats. At that time, the party had an organisational network only in Kunnathunad. Yet, we were able to demonstrate our strength. After joining the NDA, we did not demand any seats. Our stand was that seat allocation should be based on winnability.

Twenty20 did not contest from Tripunithura in 2021. Did you demand the seat?

The NDA felt that a Twenty20 candidate should contest from Tripunithura. While the municipality is a BJP stronghold, the party has limited influence on the outskirts. Twenty20, however, has a strong presence in areas like Maradu. So, the decision was made jointly after assessing winnability.

The party has been given Ranni, where it is not particularly strong. How do you explain that?

In Pathanamthitta, Twenty20 has a strong presence in the Konni constituency. However, BDJS demanded Konni, and we agreed to exchange it for Ranni.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has alleged that the NDA candidates in Ranni and Konni are part of a deal with the LDF…

He should speak responsibly. Has Sabu Jacob or any NDA leader met leaders from other parties? Is there any evidence — at least a phone conversation?

What made Twenty20 join the NDA?

It has been 14 years since we formed Twenty20. Initially, our goal was to just build a self-sufficient village. However, circumstances changed. I would say it was the LDF and the UDF that forced us into politics. Our aim is to replicate the Kizhakkambalam model across the state.