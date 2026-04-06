‘Steps taken to declare Christians as micro-minority’: Sabu M Jacob

KOCHI: Though this is the first election after Twenty20 joined the NDA, the party has been allotted 20 seats, including some BJP strongholds. This has reportedly led to resentment within the BJP. How do you view this?
During the 2021 assembly election, Twenty20 contested in eight seats. At that time, the party had an organisational network only in Kunnathunad. Yet, we were able to demonstrate our strength. After joining the NDA, we did not demand any seats. Our stand was that seat allocation should be based on winnability.
Twenty20 did not contest from Tripunithura in 2021. Did you demand the seat?
The NDA felt that a Twenty20 candidate should contest from Tripunithura. While the municipality is a BJP stronghold, the party has limited influence on the outskirts. Twenty20, however, has a strong presence in areas like Maradu. So, the decision was made jointly after assessing winnability.
The party has been given Ranni, where it is not particularly strong. How do you explain that?
In Pathanamthitta, Twenty20 has a strong presence in the Konni constituency. However, BDJS demanded Konni, and we agreed to exchange it for Ranni.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan has alleged that the NDA candidates in Ranni and Konni are part of a deal with the LDF…
He should speak responsibly. Has Sabu Jacob or any NDA leader met leaders from other parties? Is there any evidence — at least a phone conversation?
What made Twenty20 join the NDA?
It has been 14 years since we formed Twenty20. Initially, our goal was to just build a self-sufficient village. However, circumstances changed. I would say it was the LDF and the UDF that forced us into politics. Our aim is to replicate the Kizhakkambalam model across the state.
Has joining the NDA caused erosion within Twenty20?
We have around 15.2 lakh members — about 50% Christians, 45% Hindus, and 5% Muslims. Our influence is strongest in central Kerala. Only three members left the party in protest after we joined the NDA.
Our intervention has helped revive the Angamaly–Kundanoor highway project. The prime minister has also intervened in the 114-year-old Church dispute, and steps have been taken to declare Christians as a micro-minority community.
The Church has expressed concerns over the FCRA Bill. Will this affect NDA’s prospects?
It will not affect those who follow the law. These regulations are meant to safeguard the country. Some misuse such provisions for anti-national activities. The Union government has decided to hold discussions, so there is no reason for the Church to be concerned.
The BJP has been trying to reach out to Christian voters. Does the seat allocation to Twenty20 reflect the prime minister’s confidence in your party?
The BJP is working to promote communal harmony by engaging with all communities. The prime minister has taken note of Twenty20’s track record. We have implemented the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’
Twenty20 promotes professionalism, yet some candidates are film stars. Why not more technocrats or experts?
We intended to field retired civil servants, former judges, and professionals. However, many of them perceive politics as a ‘dirty’ profession. While they supported us, they declined to contest.
The NDA allowed you to choose any seat to contest, yet you declined. Why?
I have no desire for power, position, or money. My goal is to make Kerala the best state in the country. I believe I can contribute more by staying outside formal power structures.
What are your plans to improve the industrial climate if voted to power?
We need technically skilled leadership. If the NDA comes to power, youth will not have to leave Kerala for jobs. Our manifesto proposes a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for every job created.
We aim to generate 20 lakh job opportunities over five years.
How does your housing project differ from the Life Mission?
The Life Mission has faced delays due to funding issues. In contrast, we completed houses by bearing the full cost. We have built 78 houses in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, each costing Rs 12 lakh. While Life Mission houses are 400 square feet, ours are 720 square feet, designed as villa-style homes.
How many seats do you expect the NDA to win?
That is for the people to decide. We have mounted strong contests in about 80 seats. I expect at least six seats in Ernakulam district. The NDA is no longer untouchable in Kerala.