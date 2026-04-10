UDF will win comfortably, despite 'unholy political partnership' between Left and NDA: K C Venugopal

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Friday asserted that the UDF will secure a 'comfortable win' despite an alleged 'unholy political partnership' between the Left and the NDA.

He also pointed out that the BJP was involved in the wide distribution of money.

Addressing mediapersons in Delhi, Venugopal, the MP from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, expressed that clear instances of cash and kits being offered in return for votes took place in many parts of Kerala, including Palakkad and Thrissur.

He alleged that the BJP had classified a few constituencies as 'A category', implying that such seats were earmarked for the distribution of money.

"The Assembly election results will uphold the dignity of the voters in Kerala," he contended.