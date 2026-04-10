UDF will win comfortably, despite 'unholy political partnership' between Left and NDA: K C Venugopal

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Friday asserted that the UDF will secure a 'comfortable win' despite an alleged 'unholy political partnership' between the Left and the NDA.
He also pointed out that the BJP was involved in the wide distribution of money.
Addressing mediapersons in Delhi, Venugopal, the MP from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, expressed that clear instances of cash and kits being offered in return for votes took place in many parts of Kerala, including Palakkad and Thrissur.
He alleged that the BJP had classified a few constituencies as 'A category', implying that such seats were earmarked for the distribution of money.
"The Assembly election results will uphold the dignity of the voters in Kerala," he contended.
However, the BJP has denied the allegations.
He also accused the CPI(M) of attempting fraudulent voting in Kannur and assaulting Congress workers. Meanwhile, he dismissed reports of Congress workers assaulting CPI(M) activists, stating, "That is something new."
K C Venugopal said that the Congress and the UDF approached the polls professionally, with a positive outlook, a clear agenda, and a strong narrative.
He expressed confidence that the high voter turnout among women had raised the UDF's expectations. He also expressed hope that the Front would form an effective government, as its members stood united.
"Based on the polling percentage, the UDF would comfortably secure around 100 seats. We might even win seats that we have not accounted for," he highlighted.
Over the prevailing speculations doing the rounds over the UDF's chief ministerial candidate, Venugopal said that everyone in the Congress has the freedom to express their desire to become chief minister.
"There is nothing wrong with that. But do you think it is possible in the CPI(M)?" he asked.
With inputs from PTI