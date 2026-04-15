Nithin Raj's death: Kerala Governor Arlekar demands VC to take action against college authorities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has demanded stringent action against Kannur Dental College authorities behind the suicide of student Nithin Raj.
The Governor instructed the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal to take action based on the investigation report.
The VC had visited Nithin Raj's house on Tuesday and had given a detailed account of the issue to Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of KUHS.
Kunnummal informed him that an investigation team had already been deployed from the university to probe into the issue.
The university officials will conduct a two-day evidence collection procedure in the college from Thursday. They will also record statements of other students as part of this. Meanwhile, the teachers, Dr NK Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, who allegedly made casteist remarks against Nithin, are absconding.
Nithin, who hailed from Puthukulangara near Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram and belonged to an SC community, jumped off the college building on April 10. His family had alleged that Nithin was subjected to caste-based discrimination, insulted based on his colour and financial background, and also ragged by senior students of the private college.
A seven-member SIT formed to probe the circumstances behind the death has recorded the statements of Nithin’s family and friends. They are also looking into the online loan angle, as the student had borrowed money from such apps and was facing threats.
As of now, all those facing various allegations have been booked and charges of abetment of suicide and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act added to the FIR.