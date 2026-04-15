Nithin Raj's death: Kerala Governor Arlekar demands VC to take action against college authorities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has demanded stringent action against Kannur Dental College authorities behind the suicide of student Nithin Raj.

The Governor instructed the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal to take action based on the investigation report.

The VC had visited Nithin Raj's house on Tuesday and had given a detailed account of the issue to Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of KUHS.

Kunnummal informed him that an investigation team had already been deployed from the university to probe into the issue.

The university officials will conduct a two-day evidence collection procedure in the college from Thursday. They will also record statements of other students as part of this. Meanwhile, the teachers, Dr NK Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, who allegedly made casteist remarks against Nithin, are absconding.