Kannur Dental College says student’s death linked to loan app case, denies caste discrimination

The management of Kannur Dental College, where a BDS student died after allegedly jumping from a building, on Sunday said his death was not due to caste discrimination but was linked to a loan taken through a mobile app.
The statement was issued by Medical Director Dr Adnan Siddique.
Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.
According to a report by PTI, in its statement, the management said it was wrong to claim that Raj died due to caste discrimination. It added that neither Nithin nor his family nor his classmates had complained of caste discrimination.
The allegation is that one teacher made improper comments, and Nithin had said a month ago that he would attend the teacher’s class, the statement said.
The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher.
They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Nithin Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case.
According to the management, Nithin had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal.
Nithin was then called to the principal’s office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said.
He was asked to remove the teacher’s name from the reference list. However, Nithin claimed he had not given the teacher’s name as a reference.
The college said it attempted to contact Asokan, but was unable to reach him.
Subsequently, the teacher decided to file a complaint with the cyber police regarding the repeated calls.
After this, the student left the principal’s room and jumped from the building, the statement said.
The management said CCTV footage of the incident has also been handed over to the police.
It further claimed that the college had always supported Nithin Raj, including during an earlier issue outside the campus, though it did not elaborate on the matter. It added that the family had assured counselling would be provided to him after that incident.
The college said the clarification was issued in response to what it termed false allegations raised after the incident.
Recently, Cyber Police arrested three persons from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a loan provided to Raj and threats to him regarding repayment.
(With inputs from PTI)