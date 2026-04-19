Kannur Dental College says student’s death linked to loan app case, denies caste discrimination

According to a report by PTI, in its statement, the management said it was wrong to claim that Raj died due to caste discrimination. It added that neither Nithin nor his family nor his classmates had complained of caste discrimination.

The allegation is that one teacher made improper comments, and Nithin had said a month ago that he would attend the teacher’s class, the statement said.

The college authorities claimed that no formal complaints were filed against the teacher.

They also said they had handed over CCTV footage, letters Nithin Raj wrote to his father, and his examination papers to the police investigating the case.

According to the management, Nithin had taken a loan through an app, following which one of his teachers began receiving frequent calls and messages from loan operators, which she reported to the principal.

Nithin was then called to the principal’s office, where he said the loan had been taken for his brother-in-law, identified as Asokan, it said.

He was asked to remove the teacher’s name from the reference list. However, Nithin claimed he had not given the teacher’s name as a reference.

The college said it attempted to contact Asokan, but was unable to reach him.