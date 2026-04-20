Loan apps linked to 15,000 complaints, 7 suicides in three years in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of BDS student Nithin Raj has shone the spotlight back on illegal loan apps, specifically how they extort victims using personal data accessed from their own devices.

Nithin, a first-year student of Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy, ended his life on April 10. A probe revealed he had borrowed money from a predatory loan app and, a day before his death, received threat calls from the app’s operators.

As per the police data, around 15,000 people from Kerala lodged petitions against illegal loan apps via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in the past three years. However, only 284 complainants chose to go ahead with their pleas and get FIRs registered.

More worryingly, police sources said they were able to establish links between at least seven suicides in the last three years and loan app scams. A whopping Rs 70 crore was lost during the three-year period and only Rs 28 crore, or 40%, could be retrieved. Arrests were made in some instances, including in Nithin’s case, while the investigation is continuing on the other complaints.

Cyber cops said the scammers mostly targeted those working in informal sectors and having low income. Around 32% of the loan app scam victims were those employed with private firms, while homemakers followed at 20.18%. Around 9.79% of the targets were businessmen who have to maintain cash flow to stay afloat. Around 4.37% were students.