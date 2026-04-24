103 more body parts recovered from blast site at Thrissur's Mundathicode; DNA results expected in two days

THRISSUR: The search operation using cadaver dogs and additional cops for the missing people continued on the second day after the blast at the firecracker making unit at Mundathicode. In all, 103 body parts, shattered during the blast, were recovered, which suggest the need for further search in the region in the coming days.

As planned, two cadaver dogs from K9 Squad of Kerala Police were present for search operation at the blast site on Thursday. Under the leadership of City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, about 60 cops participated in the search operation on Thursday. The officers were divided into teams of three, and lined up back to back doing the search operation scientifically. The planned operation fetched results as they could find body parts including a person’s head 300 m away from the blast site.

“It is estimated that a total of 34 people were working in the firecracker units here at the time of the blast. Four persons are still missing, and all others have been identified. We are compiling the data, and the exact number of how many escaped and how many died can only be revealed after following all procedures. The search operation will continue in the coming days,” said the commissioner.

Meanwhile, the condition of four persons who are in critical care at the Government Medical College Hospital continues to be the same. Among the patients in critical condition, one is the licensee Mundathicode Satheesan.

With 90 per cent burns, Satheesan is on ventilator support, struggling for life. Others in critical care are Babu, 57, Rajesh, 40, and Vishnu, 30. As many as 10 injured people are still under treatment at the medical college hospital.