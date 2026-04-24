Thrissur firecracker blast: Elderly Siblings recall narrow escape and chaos amid explosion

Her sister Subhadra suffered injuries as broken pieces of a Gundu (large cracker) hit the back of her head. But despite all the explosions, the trio, Valsala, Subhadra and Bhavani managed to run away and reach the other part of the road.

“I don’t know how we managed to escape from such an explosion. But the feeling is beyond words when I think about others who worked with us. We four women escaped, but many couldn’t,” said Valsala.

Prema, another woman worker, also escaped from the blast. “We all had finished our work for the day and was about to leave. In between we heard the loud noise followed by the fire. If we were sitting there, doing our work, running away wouldn’t have been so easy,” added Valsala.

Valsala and her sister Subhadra have been working in firecracker making unit for the past three years.